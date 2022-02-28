Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €170.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been given a €170.00 ($193.18) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VOW3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €276.00 ($313.64) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($238.64) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($350.00) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($267.05) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €280.00 ($318.18) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €255.07 ($289.85).

Volkswagen stock opened at €185.32 ($210.59) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €183.38 and its 200 day moving average price is €188.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. The firm has a market cap of $38.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €159.72 ($181.50) and a 52 week high of €252.20 ($286.59).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

