Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Lifted to “Buy” at Scotiabank

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2022

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have C$2.35 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$2.00.

BBD.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.85 to C$2.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC reiterated an underperform rating and set a C$1.60 target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Vertical Research upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.60 to C$2.20 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.20 to C$2.10 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.35.

BBD.B opened at C$1.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.77 billion and a PE ratio of 0.62. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1 year low of C$0.55 and a 1 year high of C$2.28.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.