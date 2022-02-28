Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Lifted to “Buy” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have C$2.35 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$2.00.

BBD.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.85 to C$2.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC reiterated an underperform rating and set a C$1.60 target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Vertical Research upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.60 to C$2.20 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.20 to C$2.10 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.35.

BBD.B opened at C$1.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.77 billion and a PE ratio of 0.62. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1 year low of C$0.55 and a 1 year high of C$2.28.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

