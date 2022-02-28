American Public Education (APEI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Public Education stock opened at $19.78 on Monday. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $39.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $370.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 12,404 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $665,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

