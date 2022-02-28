Brokers Offer Predictions for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Herbalife Nutrition in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

HLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $36.63 on Monday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $55.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.58. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 9,112,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,984,000 after buying an additional 321,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,223,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,881,000 after acquiring an additional 38,740 shares during the period. Deccan Value Investors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 3,745,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,726,000 after acquiring an additional 780,218 shares during the period. CAS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,062,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,359,000 after purchasing an additional 66,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 2,755,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,786,000 after purchasing an additional 410,086 shares in the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

