Truist Financial Comments on Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst J. Lee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.31) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.16). Truist Financial also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($5.01) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

GBT stock opened at $29.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.20. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $46.96.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.42% and a negative net margin of 155.63%. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Global Blood Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 90,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

