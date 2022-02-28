Baader Bank Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €85.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($96.59) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) target price on Basf in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €85.00 ($96.59) target price on Basf in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($104.55) target price on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($72.73) target price on Basf in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($86.36) price objective on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €82.07 ($93.26).

Shares of Basf stock opened at €60.43 ($68.67) on Friday. Basf has a one year low of €57.06 ($64.84) and a one year high of €72.88 ($82.82). The firm has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €65.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of €64.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

