Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €82.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($93.18) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BAS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €85.00 ($96.59) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($90.91) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €82.07 ($93.26).

Get Basf alerts:

ETR BAS opened at €60.43 ($68.67) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €65.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €64.32. Basf has a one year low of €57.06 ($64.84) and a one year high of €72.88 ($82.82).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.