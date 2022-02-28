The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €60.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HEI. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($98.86) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €81.00 ($92.05) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($73.86) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($64.77) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €74.08 ($84.18).

ETR:HEI opened at €58.88 ($66.91) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €62.69 and its 200-day moving average price is €65.28. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €56.60 ($64.32) and a 52 week high of €81.04 ($92.09). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

