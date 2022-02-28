Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €6.30 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($7.16) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €7.30 ($8.30) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.09) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a €7.25 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.85 ($8.92) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($9.43) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €7.29 ($8.29).

Shares of LHA stock opened at €7.19 ($8.17) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €6.94 and its 200-day moving average price is €6.96. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €5.24 ($5.95) and a one year high of €12.96 ($14.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

