Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €26.00 Price Target for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($29.55) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($23.86) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($24.20) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €24.50 ($27.84) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €23.00 ($26.14) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Telekom has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.17 ($26.33).

FRA:DTE opened at €16.18 ($18.39) on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.45) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($20.60). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €16.50 and its 200-day moving average price is €16.90.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

