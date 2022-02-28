Zacks: Analysts Expect Third Coast Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Third Coast Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) will report sales of $29.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Third Coast Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.14 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares will report full year sales of $128.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.60 million to $132.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $163.00 million, with estimates ranging from $150.90 million to $175.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Third Coast Bancshares.

Get Third Coast Bancshares alerts:

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.97 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Third Coast Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Third Coast Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Third Coast Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Third Coast Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of TCBX opened at $23.14 on Monday. Third Coast Bancshares has a 12 month low of $22.09 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

About Third Coast Bancshares (Get Rating)

Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Third Coast Bancshares (TCBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.