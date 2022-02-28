The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SGPYY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 900 ($12.24) to GBX 890 ($12.10) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised The Sage Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $510.00.

SGPYY stock opened at $37.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.64 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.5742 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

