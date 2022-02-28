Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STAR BULK is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is headquartered in Athens, Greece. Its common stock and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbols SBLK and SBLKW respectively. Currently, Star Bulk has an operating fleet of nine dry bulk carriers, plus definitive agreement to acquire two further dry bulk carriers. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Pareto Securities cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Star Bulk Carriers currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.20.

SBLK opened at $31.76 on Thursday. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.37.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.19%. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is presently 124.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 2.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

