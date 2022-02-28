Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WWW. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wolverine World Wide from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Wolverine World Wide from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.67.

NYSE:WWW opened at $23.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $23.06 and a 52-week high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth $579,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 181.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 102,159 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth $6,389,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 210.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,216,000 after purchasing an additional 14,756 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

