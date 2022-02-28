Raymond James Analysts Give Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) a C$25.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$25.00 target price on Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Polaris Infrastructure’s FY2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS.
Separately, Clarus Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, November 8th.
Polaris Infrastructure stock opened at C$15.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.16. Polaris Infrastructure has a 52 week low of C$14.30 and a 52 week high of C$22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$280.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81.
Polaris Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)
Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.
Featured Articles
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.