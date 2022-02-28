Raymond James Analysts Give Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) a C$25.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$25.00 target price on Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Polaris Infrastructure’s FY2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Separately, Clarus Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Polaris Infrastructure stock opened at C$15.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.16. Polaris Infrastructure has a 52 week low of C$14.30 and a 52 week high of C$22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$280.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Polaris Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.40%.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

