Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.180-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $383.30 million-$383.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $414.66 million.Hibbett Sports also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.150-$11.200 EPS.

Shares of HIBB stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $45.30. The company had a trading volume of 421,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,886. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.99 and its 200 day moving average is $75.21. Hibbett Sports has a one year low of $40.30 and a one year high of $101.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.91.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $381.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.15%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HIBB. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.33.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Crudele acquired 1,677 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $116,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $146,000. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,006,000 after purchasing an additional 74,107 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,777 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

