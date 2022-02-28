Bank of Montreal (BMO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Bank of Montreal to post earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bank of Montreal to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $114.38 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $81.53 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.041 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.44%.

BMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 305,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,902,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. 41.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

