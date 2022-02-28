Nutanix (NTNX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Nutanix to post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $26.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day moving average of $33.64. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTNX shares. OTR Global raised Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.70.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $128,640.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $492,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,579 shares of company stock worth $8,442,786. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 139,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

