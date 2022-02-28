Research Analysts Set Expectations for MGP Ingredients, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MGPI)

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.06. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for MGP Ingredients’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 14.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGP Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $78.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.97. MGP Ingredients has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $89.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 191.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 17,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $100,046.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $102,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,385 shares of company stock valued at $762,289 over the last quarter. 36.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

