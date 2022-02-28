Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for iRhythm Technologies in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.03). William Blair also issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.27 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.92.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $131.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.52 and its 200 day moving average is $91.04. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $163.37.

In related news, insider David A. Vort sold 2,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $344,216.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 4,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $556,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,100 shares of company stock worth $1,221,999 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 380.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

