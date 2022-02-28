Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.32 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Eli Lilly and in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial analyst R. Karnauskas forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.88 EPS.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LLY. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.71.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $250.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $239.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $251.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.65. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $178.58 and a 52 week high of $283.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 63.84%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,570 shares of company stock valued at $56,974,872. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

