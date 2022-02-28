Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Cut by Analyst

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Inari Medical in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Inari Medical’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $85.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 316.60 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.03 and a 200 day moving average of $81.81. Inari Medical has a 52 week low of $63.37 and a 52 week high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.77 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 428.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $4,717,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald B. Milder sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $26,803.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,835 shares of company stock valued at $13,511,752 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

