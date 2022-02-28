Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) Cut by Analyst

Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Eneti in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.37). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eneti’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

NETI has been the topic of several other research reports. Fearnley Fonds began coverage on shares of Eneti in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eneti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Eneti from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Eneti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of NETI opened at $5.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.18. Eneti has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The company has a market capitalization of $64.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 18.43 and a quick ratio of 18.43.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.45). Eneti had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 226.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Eneti during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,900,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Eneti during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,587,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eneti during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,356,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eneti by 3,624.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 525,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 510,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermore Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eneti by 278.7% during the fourth quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 603,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 444,444 shares in the last quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Eneti’s payout ratio is -0.11%.

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

