Brokers Offer Predictions for NuVasive, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for NuVasive in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NuVasive’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $302.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NUVA. dropped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $54.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.96, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.56. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $45.45 and a 1-year high of $72.61.

NuVasive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical device company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in NuVasive by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,149,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,334,000 after buying an additional 698,360 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth about $30,960,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 47,609.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 527,192 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,552,000 after purchasing an additional 526,087 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 35.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,927,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $115,356,000 after purchasing an additional 505,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 47.7% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,319,000 after purchasing an additional 444,499 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NuVasive (Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.