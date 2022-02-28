Affirm (AFRM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/15/2022 – Affirm was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Affirm Holdings is an emerging growth company. They are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. They believe they can reinvent the payment experience. Their platform is comprised of three core elements: a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. “

2/14/2022 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $100.00 to $77.00.

2/11/2022 – Affirm was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $55.00.

2/11/2022 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $105.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $72.00 to $51.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $150.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Affirm was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/28/2022 – Affirm was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $110.00.

1/27/2022 – Affirm was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $140.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2022 – Affirm was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Affirm is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $70.00.

1/11/2022 – Affirm was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/10/2022 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $185.00 to $150.00.

1/7/2022 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $127.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $39.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.52 and its 200-day moving average is $101.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion and a PE ratio of -12.10. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $176.65.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.07 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. Affirm’s revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total transaction of $1,801,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $3,175,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Affirm by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,364,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906,839 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Affirm by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,314,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Affirm by 158.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,423,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Affirm by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,748,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Affirm by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,489,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

