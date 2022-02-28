Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,800 ($24.48) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($23.12) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($39.44) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,300 ($31.28).

AML stock opened at GBX 997.20 ($13.56) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,240.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,569.14. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a one year low of GBX 897.80 ($12.21) and a one year high of GBX 2,262 ($30.76). The stock has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56.

In related news, insider Tobias Moers purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,223 ($16.63) per share, with a total value of £55,035 ($74,847.00). Also, insider Michael de Picciotto purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,399 ($19.03) per share, with a total value of £349,750 ($475,656.19). Insiders have bought 49,821 shares of company stock valued at $65,513,972 in the last three months.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

