NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NetEase, Inc. is an Internet technology company engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China. It provides online gaming services that include in-house developed massively multi-player online role-playing games and licensed titles. NetEase also provides online advertising, community services, entertainment content, free e-mail services and micro-blogging services. The Company also offers wireless value-added services such as news and information content, matchmaking services, music and photos from the web that are sent over SMS, MMS, WAP, IVR and Color Ring-back Tone technologies. NetEase, Inc., formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc., is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

NTES has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.63.

Shares of NTES opened at $99.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.26 and its 200-day moving average is $97.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.54. NetEase has a 12-month low of $77.97 and a 12-month high of $120.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.25%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 131.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

