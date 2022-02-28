Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Tullow Oil (LON:TLW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 75 ($1.02) to GBX 67 ($0.91) and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.88) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 90 ($1.22) to GBX 80 ($1.09) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. boosted their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 65 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.95) and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tullow Oil to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 62 ($0.84) to GBX 79 ($1.07) in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 71.38 ($0.97).

Shares of LON TLW opened at GBX 52.68 ($0.72) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 51.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 47.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Tullow Oil has a 1-year low of GBX 39.88 ($0.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 66.22 ($0.90). The stock has a market capitalization of £754.79 million and a P/E ratio of 5.16.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

