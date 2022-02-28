Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. was incorporated in the State of Maryland. It is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), investing in income producing healthcare facilities, principally long-term care facilities located in the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (U.K.). The Company provide lease or mortgage financing to qualified operators of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and, to a lesser extent, assisted living facilities (ALFs), independent living facilities and rehabilitation and acute care facilities. It has historically financed investments through borrowings under its revolving credit facilities, private placements or public offerings of its debt and equity securities, the assumption of secured indebtedness, retention of cash flow, or a combination of these methods. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OHI. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.82.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $28.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.52.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 110,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 29,708 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 288,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 64,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

