Zacks: Analysts Anticipate REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $525.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) to announce sales of $525.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for REV Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $544.30 million and the lowest is $498.10 million. REV Group posted sales of $554.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that REV Group will report full year sales of $2.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover REV Group.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. REV Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $589.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

REVG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in REV Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in REV Group by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of REV Group by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of REV Group by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of REV Group by 13,784.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:REVG opened at $13.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $877.78 million, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.78. REV Group has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. REV Group’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

About REV Group (Get Rating)

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REV Group (REVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.