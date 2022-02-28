$133.47 Million in Sales Expected for Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) will announce $133.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dutch Bros’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $135.60 million and the lowest is $131.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dutch Bros will report full-year sales of $491.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $488.80 million to $493.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $681.12 million, with estimates ranging from $667.20 million to $694.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dutch Bros.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BROS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen raised their target price on Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

BROS stock opened at $47.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.04. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $41,762,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $2,233,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $5,848,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $28,865,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $7,798,000.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

