Ideanomics (IDEX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDEX opened at $0.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66. The firm has a market cap of $473.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of -0.24. Ideanomics has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $3.89.

In other Ideanomics news, CEO Alfred Poor bought 62,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $74,940.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ideanomics by 214.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 533,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 364,052 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ideanomics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,521,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,873 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Ideanomics by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 175,628 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ideanomics by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,145,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 582,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ideanomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 20.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IDEX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Ideanomics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ideanomics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and fintech products. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

