Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

HWC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.00.

HWC stock opened at $55.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $36.80 and a one year high of $59.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.09.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $318.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $281,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 132.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 36.7% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter worth about $92,000. 78.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

