Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bank of Nova Scotia to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BNS stock opened at $72.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $58.28 and a one year high of $74.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.7817 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

BNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 789,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,629,000 after buying an additional 60,741 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 615,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,112,000 after acquiring an additional 18,027 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 14,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

