Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Price Target Raised to GBX 325 at Berenberg Bank

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($4.08) to GBX 325 ($4.42) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:WJG opened at GBX 236.50 ($3.22) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 256.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 246.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £605.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51. Watkin Jones has a 12-month low of GBX 198.60 ($2.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 282.09 ($3.84). The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.41.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.08) per share. This is a boost from Watkin Jones’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 2.07%. Watkin Jones’s payout ratio is presently 0.61%.

In related news, insider Sarah Sergeant acquired 9,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.37) per share, for a total transaction of £24,676 ($33,559.09).

Watkin Jones Company Profile

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

