OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect OrthoPediatrics to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ KIDS opened at $54.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 0.88. OrthoPediatrics has a 1-year low of $43.09 and a 1-year high of $73.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.10.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut OrthoPediatrics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OrthoPediatrics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.42 per share, for a total transaction of $60,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. UBS Group AG raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 106.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 137.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile (Get Rating)

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

