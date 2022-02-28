Wedbush Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Playtika in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Playtika’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a report on Friday, December 10th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Playtika from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Shares of PLTK stock opened at $21.28 on Monday. Playtika has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $31.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion and a PE ratio of 30.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average of $21.98.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 11.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Playtika by 31.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,212,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,937 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its stake in Playtika by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 5,741,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,264,000 after acquiring an additional 380,265 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Playtika by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,724,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,701 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in Playtika by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,150,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,053,000 after acquiring an additional 766,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Playtika by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,000,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,877,000 after acquiring an additional 352,462 shares in the last quarter. 20.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

