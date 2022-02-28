Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,800 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($106.08) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a GBX 8,800 ($119.68) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,150 ($83.64) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($115.60) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($97.92) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($104.72) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,173 ($97.55).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,782 ($78.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,020 ($109.07). The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

