Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,800 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2022

UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($106.08) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a GBX 8,800 ($119.68) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,150 ($83.64) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($115.60) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($97.92) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($104.72) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,173 ($97.55).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,782 ($78.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,020 ($109.07). The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

