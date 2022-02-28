Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.98) Per Share

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.98) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.14) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.20) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.28.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $36.65 on Monday. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $88.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.07.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.47) earnings per share. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 100.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

