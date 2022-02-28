Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sleep Number in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.95. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.82 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.12). Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. The firm had revenue of $491.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $65.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.08. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $55.18 and a 12-month high of $151.44. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 341.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sleep Number (Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.