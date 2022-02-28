Analysts Set Expectations for BELLUS Health Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BELLUS Health in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.33). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BELLUS Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.25) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BLU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BELLUS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.75.

Shares of BELLUS Health stock opened at C$8.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$867.18 million and a PE ratio of -7.53. BELLUS Health has a twelve month low of C$3.32 and a twelve month high of C$12.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

BELLUS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.