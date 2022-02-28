Analysts Set Expectations for BELLUS Health Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:BLU)

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2022

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BELLUS Health in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.33). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BELLUS Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.25) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BLU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BELLUS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.75.

Shares of BELLUS Health stock opened at C$8.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$867.18 million and a PE ratio of -7.53. BELLUS Health has a twelve month low of C$3.32 and a twelve month high of C$12.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

BELLUS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU)

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.