Raymond James Analysts Give OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) a C$3.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OceanaGold has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.91.

Shares of OGC stock opened at C$2.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 14.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.47. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of C$1.75 and a 12 month high of C$2.85.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

