CIBC Boosts Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target to C$120.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$116.00 to C$120.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$107.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$107.30.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

TSE L opened at C$100.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$33.67 billion and a PE ratio of 18.52. Loblaw Companies has a 52 week low of C$61.20 and a 52 week high of C$105.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$100.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$94.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.14%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 14,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.85, for a total value of C$1,549,999.03. Also, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.15, for a total transaction of C$490,773.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,884 shares in the company, valued at C$577,541.67. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,064 shares of company stock worth $2,696,678.

About Loblaw Companies (Get Rating)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.