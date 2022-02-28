High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HLF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday.

TSE HLF opened at C$13.07 on Thursday. High Liner Foods has a fifty-two week low of C$12.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.45. The stock has a market cap of C$435.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$14.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.62%.

In other High Liner Foods news, Senior Officer Timothy Rorabeck acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.99 per share, with a total value of C$27,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at C$62,955.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

