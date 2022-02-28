CIBC Trims Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Target Price to C$44.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EIF. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Friday, December 17th. increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$50.90.

Shares of TSE:EIF opened at C$41.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.33. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$37.24 and a 12-month high of C$47.77. The firm has a market cap of C$1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 145.41%.

In related news, Director Michael Pyle sold 117,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total value of C$4,988,267.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$589,772.50.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

