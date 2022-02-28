ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) and NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Financial Review

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) and ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroPace and ShockWave Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroPace -66.77% N/A -25.15% ShockWave Medical -21.60% -17.68% -13.60%

45.8% of NeuroPace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of ShockWave Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of ShockWave Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NeuroPace and ShockWave Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroPace 1 1 3 0 2.40 ShockWave Medical 0 3 3 0 2.50

NeuroPace presently has a consensus target price of $21.20, suggesting a potential upside of 169.72%. ShockWave Medical has a consensus target price of $211.17, suggesting a potential upside of 20.26%. Given NeuroPace’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NeuroPace is more favorable than ShockWave Medical.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NeuroPace and ShockWave Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroPace $41.14 million 4.65 -$24.28 million N/A N/A ShockWave Medical $67.79 million 91.44 -$65.70 million ($1.10) -159.63

NeuroPace has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ShockWave Medical.

Summary

ShockWave Medical beats NeuroPace on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuroPace (Get Rating)

NeuroPace, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely. The company sells its products to hospital facilities for initial RNS system implant procedures and for replacement procedures. NeuroPace, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About ShockWave Medical (Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. The company was founded by Daniel Hawkins, John M. Adams, and Todd J. Brinton on June 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

