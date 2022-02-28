Arlo Technologies (ARLO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Arlo Technologies to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:ARLO opened at $8.98 on Monday. Arlo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.74. The company has a market cap of $757.01 million, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.75.

In other news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,581,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,982,000 after purchasing an additional 466,311 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,031,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after acquiring an additional 444,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,342,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,015,000 after acquiring an additional 350,637 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 325,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 451,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 216,174 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ARLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BWS Financial upped their price target on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

