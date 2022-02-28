BRP Group (BRP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect BRP Group to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BRP opened at $28.18 on Monday. BRP Group has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.52.

Get BRP Group alerts:

BRP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BRP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.