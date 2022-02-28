$196.40 Million in Sales Expected for Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) will post $196.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Unifi’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $197.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $195.00 million. Unifi reported sales of $178.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Unifi will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $858.85 million, with estimates ranging from $855.00 million to $862.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). Unifi had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE:UFI opened at $19.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.12. Unifi has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The company has a market capitalization of $352.05 million, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other Unifi news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $2,287,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone purchased 10,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.46 per share, with a total value of $214,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 25,500 shares of company stock worth $557,420 over the last three months. 27.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Unifi by 274.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unifi by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Unifi by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Unifi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

