Jackson Financial (JXN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.00 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JXN stock opened at $41.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Jackson Financial has a 52-week low of $24.03 and a 52-week high of $47.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.34.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on JXN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

In other news, Director Derek G. Kirkland purchased 6,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $247,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $9,025,453.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $925,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $890,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,011,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.